Stocks of the Hour: Nimy Resources, New Age Exploration, Immutep

Nimy Resources (ASX:NIM)
advises that drilling at Block 3 within its Mons project in WA has returned intersections of elevated copper, gold, silver mineralisation in massive sulphides plus high-grade gallium and rare earth oxide mineralisation. A gradient array-induced polarisation survey is planned over the Block 3 Prospect targeting copper, gold, and silver hosted by sulphide mineralisation. Shares are trading 86.36 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.
New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE)
has commenced exploration at the Wagyu Gold Project Central Pilbara, WA. The progarm of work for air core drilling was submitted in March, with a plan to follow up with RC drilling. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.
Immutep (ASX:IMM)
has appointed the Centre for Human Drug Research as the leading research institute to conduct a first-in-human Phase I study of IMP761. The trial is expected to begin mid-CY 2024. Shares are trading 0.71 per cent lower at 34.75 cents.