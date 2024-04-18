Stocks of the Hour: Nimy Resources, New Age Exploration, Immutep

Nimy Resourcesadvises that drilling at Block 3 within its Mons project in WA has returned intersections of elevated copper, gold, silver mineralisation in massive sulphides plus high-grade gallium and rare earth oxide mineralisation. A gradient array-induced polarisation survey is planned over the Block 3 Prospect targeting copper, gold, and silver hosted by sulphide mineralisation. Shares are trading 86.36 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.New Age Explorationhas commenced exploration at the Wagyu Gold Project Central Pilbara, WA. The progarm of work for air core drilling was submitted in March, with a plan to follow up with RC drilling. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.Immutephas appointed the Centre for Human Drug Research as the leading research institute to conduct a first-in-human Phase I study of IMP761. The trial is expected to begin mid-CY 2024. Shares are trading 0.71 per cent lower at 34.75 cents.