Stocks of the Hour: Dalaroo Metals, Decmil Group, Far Northern Resources

Dalaroo Metalshas announced a gold system discovery from its maiden program of air core drilling at the Goodbody West gold prospect, Lyons River Project in the Gascoyne Province, Western Australia. The Lyons River Project tenure has potential for the delineation new gold prospects over its strike distance of 30km. Shares are trading 81.25 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.Decmil Grouphas announced that it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed with Macmahon Holdings, for 30c per ordinary share. The offer provides Decmil shareholders with premium of 81.8% to the 30-day VWAP of Decmil shares. Shares are trading 64.71 per cent higher at 28 cents.Far Northern Resourcesannounced up to 12.64% Copper and 4.12 grams per tonne of gold at the Empire Project, located in North Queensland. The Empire Mining Lease covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years. Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 17.5 cent.