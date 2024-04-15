Geopolitical & inflation concerns drag local markets lower

Interest rate sensitive Technology & IT stocks were the key drag on the local market as we approach midday. The IT sector was trading down close to 2 per cent.Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East over the weekend also saw oil prices trade up which helped the oil sector trade up.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.59 per cent lower at 7,742.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 54 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.17 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.84 per cent.The best-performing large cap is South32, trading 4.1 per cent higher at $3.425. It is followed by shares in Rio Tinto Groupand Endeavour GroupThe worst-performing large cap is NEXTDC, trading 3.95 per cent lower at $15.87. It is followed by shares in GQG Partnersand Meridian EnergyGold is trading at US$2369.10 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.1 per cent higher at US$112.00 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.96 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 64.77 US cents.