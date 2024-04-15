Stocks of the Hour: Piedmont Lithium, Findi, Empire Energy Group

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) has announced that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources has issued an approved mining permit for the construction, operation, and reclamation of the proposed Carolina Lithium project in Gaston County, North Carolina. The Company has plans to develop Carolina Lithium as one of the lowest cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations in the world. Shares are trading 29.27 per cent higher at 26.5 cents.Findihas announced that its Indian subsidiary has been granted provisional authorisation to set up, own and operate White Label ATMs by India’s central bank and banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India. With the granting of Final Authorisation, Findi plans on deploying Findi branded ATMs across India, with a strong focus on semi-urban and rural areas. Shares are trading 5.63 per cent lower at $3.02.Empire Energy Grouphas announced that it had entered into an unconditional agreement to sell Empire Energy E&P LLC to PPP Future Development, Inc for up to US$9.1 million. Additionally, Empire Energy has requested an immediate halt to the trading of the Company's ordinary shares in relation to a capital raising. Shares last traded at 18.5 cents.