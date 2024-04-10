Stocks of the Hour: Forrestania Resources, Nico Resources, Wildcat Resources

Forrestania Resourceshas announced that they have returned gold samples of up to 49 grams per tonne from fieldwork at Ada Ann Prospect, Eastern Goldfields. The Company believes that the gold story at this project can be quickly advanced to a potentially valuable asset for the Company, given the very favourable location nearby of several active mills and excellent logistics, with a haul road immediately adjacent to the project area. Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.Nico Resourcesprovided an update on its current metallurgical testwork program. The latest works are part of a definitive program of Metallurgical Engineering aimed at underpinning a Definitive Feasibility Study for development of the world-class Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project located in Western Australia. Shares are trading 3.57 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.Wildcat Resourceshas announced a new discovery at Tabba Tabba, with the best intercepts of 1.0% lithium oxide. Drilling at the Luke discovery is focused on defining the scale, continuity and geometry of the pegmatite body inside a target zone of up to 1km in strike length. Shares are trading 0.78 per cent lower at 64 cents.