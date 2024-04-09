Stocks of the Hour: Miramar Resources, Solstice Minerals, Helix Resources

Miramar Resourceshas announced that the Company is currently working toward the maiden drilling campaign within the Bangemall nickel, copper and cobalt PGE projects and has expanded its strategic 480 km2 Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio. The new tenement application has a +11 kilometre long aircore gold anomaly, with similarities to the +2Moz Invincible gold deposit. Shares are trading 54.55 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.Solstice Mineralsannounced that it has entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement with Northern Star Pty Ltd to divest its 80% interest in Hobbes exploration licence. The remaining 20% interest is held by an unrelated private company that has also agreed to sell its interest in the Hobbes Exploration Licence to Northern Star on substantially the same terms. Shares are trading 55 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.Helix Resourcesannounced that a new 1,200 metre IP geophysics anomaly has been identified in addition to the two recently identified IP anomalies west of the Canbelego Main Lode Resource. This highlights potential to increase the existing copper Mineral Resource. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.