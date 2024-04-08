ASX up 0.25% near noon following Friday's tech-driven surge on Wall Street

The ASX is advancing in the initial session of the week, primarily driven by the strength of technology stocks, following Friday's tech-driven surge on Wall Street. This rally in New York was ignited by a surprising jobs report revealing that the US economy added 303,000 jobs in March, surpassing expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.8% due to increased participation.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.25 per cent higher at 7,793.00.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 16 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology [XIJ], up 1.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy [XEJ], down 1.11 per cent.The best-performing large cap is GQG Partners, trading 7.42 per cent higher at $2.46. It is followed by shares in Qantas Airwaysand Newmont CorporationThe worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ, trading 1.94 per cent lower at $6.06. It is followed by shares in EBOS Groupand Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CorporationGold is trading at US$2328.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent higher at US$98.50 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.65 US cents.