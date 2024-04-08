Stocks of the Hour: Alice Queen, Aurora Labs, Qoria

Advanced gold explorer, Alice Queenhas announced that its largest shareholder, Gage Resource Development Pty Ltd, has agreed to invest a further $3.6 million to assist in the rapid advancement of the Company’s gold exploration activities. The pricing of the proposed transaction represents a 60% premium to the AQX 30-day VWAP. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.Aurora Labshas announced its continued product development of a 200N Class gas turbine. A micro gas turbine is a combustion engine at the centre of a small propulsion system or power plant that can convert natural gas or other liquid fuels to mechanical energy for requirements in applications including unmanned aerial vehicles or instant power generation. Shares are trading 9.68 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.Qoriaconfirms that on 6 April 2024 it received an unsolicited, conditional and non-binding indicative proposal from K1 Investment Management to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Qoria for $0.40 cash per Qoria share by way of scheme of arrangement. K1 is a US-based private investment firm. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 40.5 cents.