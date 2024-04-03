Fed Chair commentary calms rate fears

US markets traded in positive territory for most of the day encouraged by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that suggested that recent negative data does not materially change the overall picture from his perspective, and the Fed’s guidance on rates remains unchanged at this stage.The S&P 500 closed near flat up 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq was the best performing major index closing up 0.23 per cent and the Dow bucked the trend and was the worst performer closing down 0.11 per cent.Turning to US sectors, Communications and Energy were the best performing sectors closing up 0.71 per cent and 0.66 per cent respectively. The worst performing sector was Consumer Staples which closed down 1.1 per cent.In company news Intel closed down 8.2 per cent after the company reported operating losses in its semiconductor manufacturing business.In commodities news, gold continued its rally trading above the US$2300 level. At the close of US trading the gold price was at US$2318 per ounce. Oil hung onto recent gains and hovered around $US90 a barrel for most of the day as geopolitical concerns continued to impact traders. Iron ore fell below $US100 a tonne overnight to trade down around US$98 a tonne.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 65.62 US cents.Gold gained 1.61 per cent. Silver jumped 4.89 per cent. Copper rose 3.50 per cent. Oil added 0.49 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.03 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.46 per cent, and Paris closed 0.29 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.97 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.22 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.18 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 1.34 per cent lower at 7,782.54.ARB Corporationis paying 34 cents fully frankedClime Capitalis paying 1.35 cents fully frankedEureka Group Ltdis paying 0.7 cents unfrankedLindsay Australiais paying 2.1 cents fully frankedQualitas Re Incomeis paying 1.1785 cents unfrankedAMP LtdBega Cheese LtdCoronado Global Resources IncG8 Education LtdGeneration Development Group LtdLifestyle Communities LtdLycopodium LtdMader Group LtdPeoplein LtdServcorp LtdSouth32 LtdSupply Network LtdWoodside Energy Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.