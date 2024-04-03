Gold vs Bitcoin

Gold prices have experienced an impressive surge this year, setting a record high. While stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies saw declines on Tuesday, goldcontinued its remarkable rally, marking its sixth consecutive day of gains.The S&P 500 dropped by 0.9 per cent on Tuesday, and Bitcoin experienced a 5 per cent decline over the past 24 hours. In contrast, gold futures saw a 1.8 per cent increase, trading close to $3,000 per troy ounce. Gold has witnessed a 10 per cent surge over the last month, a notable gain for an asset typically considered conservative.The divergence between gold and Bitcoin, as well as the S&P 500 index, sheds light on current market dynamics. Despite being dubbed "digital gold" and a store ofvalue comparable to traditional safe-haven assets, Bitcoin has shown a stronger correlation with risk-sensitive assets like stocks rather than gold. This correlation has weakened over time, emphasising Bitcoin's classification as a risk asset.Interestingly, gold's upward trajectory persists despite the concurrent sell-off in Treasuries. Typically, government bonds and gold compete for investor attention assafe-haven assets. However, gold's rise is primarily attributed to inflation concerns and other unique factors supporting its demand.The uncertainty surrounding inflation, coupled with robust economic indicators, has prompted traders to re-evaluate expectations of future interest rate cuts by theFederal Reserve. While stocks face pressure under higher interest rates, gold stands to benefit as it is perceived as an inflation hedge and a safe-haven asset.Moreover, factors such as strong demand from China and India, along with central bank gold purchases, continue to bolster gold's appeal. The current market conditions, including subdued equity market volatility and elevated interest rates, are also supportive of gold's momentum.Gold's resilience amidst inflation worries and market uncertainties suggests that investors may have underestimated the risks associated with inflation. Furthermore, favourable market conditions and increasing interest in gold-related investment vehicles indicate continued support for the precious metal's upward trend.