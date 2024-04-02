BHP completes sale to Whitehaven Coal

BHPand its partner, Mitsubishi Development, have completed the sale of their unwanted central Queensland coal mines at Daunia and Blackwater to Whitehaven CoalBHP and Mitsubishi are 50-50 per cent partners in BMA, owners of the world’s richest coking coal reserves and export operations.In a statement to the ASX Tuesday afternoon, BHP said Whitehaven Coal had paid BMA US$2 billion cash consideration (around A$3 billion) on completion plus a preliminary completion adjustment of US$44.1 million for working capital and other agreed adjustments (100 per cent interest basis).Whitehaven paid a US$100 million deposit on signing of the Asset Sale Agreement on 18 October 2023.BHP said US$1.1 billion cash remains payable by Whitehaven Coal to BMA over 3 years after completion and a potential additional amount of up to US$900 million in a price-linked earnout may also be payable by Whitehaven Coal to BMA over 3 years (100 per cent interest basis).The price-linked earnout is subject to a cap of US$350 million each year and depends on average realised pricing exceeding agreed thresholds for each of the three years following completion on 2 April 2024.The total cash consideration for the transaction will be up to US$4.1 billion plus the final completion adjustment amount.