Markets slide as new data raises renewed inflation fears

US markets kicked off the post Easter week by giving up ground on what was a winning month for March and a strong first quarter. New inflation data raised concerns that the Fed may struggle to hit its target of three rate cuts by the end of 2024.The Dow fell 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq bucked the trend by managing to tip into positive territory closing up 0.1 per cent.Turning to US sectors, Communications & Energy were the best performers closing up 1.45 per cent & 0.8 per cent respectively. The worst performing sector was Real Estate closing down 1.8 per cent followed by Healthcare down 0.88 per cent.Investors reacted to the personal consumption expenditures price index, released ahead of the Easter break. The Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, showed inflation rose 2.8 per cent which was in line with expectations on a 12 month basis, however, on a monthly basis the metric was up 0.3 per cent on the previous month which caused some concern.Treasury yields reacted to the new data by rising on Monday with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield up more than 12 basis points at 4.317 per cent.In commodities news crude oil futures rose on reports that the Iranian consulate in Damascus was hit by an Israeli missile strike, which may have killed several high ranking Iranian commanders. WTI closed the day up almost 1 per cent.In local markets, investors will be looking at the release of the latest monetary policy minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will provide additional colour on the central bank’s decision to leave rates unchanged in March.One Australian dollar at 7.35am was buying 64.88 US cents.Gold gained 1.32 per cent. Silver added 0.94 per cent. Copper rose 1.24 per cent. Oil added 0.89 per cent.Harvey Normanis paying 10 cents fully frankedMagontec Limitedis paying 0.6 cents unfrankedMetrics Incomeis paying 1.46 cents unfrankedMetrics Masteris paying 1.35 cents unfrankedNB Global Corporate Income Trustis paying 1.2179 cents unfrankedRegal Partners Ltdis paying 5 cents fully frankedGold Road Resources LtdCapitol Health LtdMercury NZ LtdIntegral Diagnostics LtdHMC Capital LtdFreightways Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.