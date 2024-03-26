US market rally continues to cool as Easter looms

US markets fell off in afternoon trading to finish in negative territory for the 3rd trading day in a row. Trading volumes remained light ahead of a short trading week and Easter break.The S&P 500 finished the day down 0.28 per cent. The Nasdaq lost 0.42 per cent and the Dow Jones was virtually flat on the day closing down 0.08 per cent. All three major indexes are on track to deliver a fifth consecutive positive monthly performanceTurning to US sectors, Utilities and Energy were the worst performers closing down 1.1 per cent & 0.76 per cent respectively. The best performing sector was Healthcare which closed up 0.34 per cent.US economic data released on Tuesday gave mixed messages, with numbers pointing to better than expected orders for durable goods, but a softer print for consumer confidence.In company specific news Tesla bounced back around 3 per cent overnight on news the company is pushing its Full Self-Driving technology. Donut maker Krispy Kreme closed up almost 40 per cent on news it will expand its partnership with McDonald’s.In commodities news Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs announced it expects commodities to advance this year driven by interest rate cuts from global central banks. The banks analysts expect raw materials to see gains of about 15 per cent over 2024, citing a decline in borrowing costs, manufacturing recovery and persistent geopolitical risks. Copper, aluminum, gold, and oil products are expected to see best returns. However the bank sees the outlook for battery metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium carbonate as challenging.Turning to local markets, all eyes today will be on Australia’s February CPI data due out at 11.30am local time.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7.30am was buying 65.32 US cents.Gold added 0.05 per cent. Silver fell 1.35 per cent. Copper lost 0.29 per cent. Oil lost 0.60 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.17 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.67 per cent, and Paris rose 0.41 per cent.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.04 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.88 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.17 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.41 per cent lower at 7,780.23.Australian Unity Offis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedArena REITis paying 4.35 cents unfrankedCenturia I REITis paying 4 cents unfrankedChtr H Lwris paying 6.5 cents unfrankedCromwell Propis paying 0.75 cents unfrankedCenturia Office REITis paying 3 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Soc Inis paying 4 cents unfrankedDexus Conv Ret REITis paying 5.275 cents unfrankedDexus Industria REITis paying 4.1 cents unfrankedElanor Comm Propis paying 2.125 cents unfrankedFonterra Share Fundis paying 11.8001 cents unfrankedGryphon Capitalis paying 1.42 cents unfrankedGarda Prpty Groupis paying 1.575 cents unfrankedHlthcohcwellnsreitis paying 2 cents unfrankedHomeco Daily Needsis paying 2.075 cents unfrankedIpd Groupis paying 4.6 cents fully frankedKkr Credit Inc Fundis paying 1.67 cents unfrankedMyer Holdings Ltdis paying 3 cents fully frankedPerpetual Cred Trustis paying 0.6857 cents unfrankedReece Limitedis paying 8 cents fully frankedRural Funds Groupis paying 2.9325 cents unfranked360 Capital Mortgageis paying 3.5 cents unfranked360 Capital REITis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedWaypoint REITis paying 4.12 cents unfrankedWiseway Group ltdis paying 0.2 cents fully frankedAmpol LtdASX LtdAurizon Holdings LtdBeach Energy LtdBig River Industries LtdBriscoe Group LtdColes Group LtdDomino's Pizza Enterprises LtdFortescue LtdIDP Education LtdIGO LtdInsurance Australia Group LtdLGI LtdMotorcycle Holdings LtdPeter Warren Automotive Holdings LtdSantos LtdTurners Automotive Group LtdWesfarmers LtdDisclaimerThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.