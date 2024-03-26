Stocks of the Hour: IRIS Metals, Centaurus Metals, Titomic

IRIS Metalshas received the next batch of results from the ongoing diamond drilling program from the 100% owned Beecher Project. The results have continued to impress, with additional wide and high-grade lithium intersected at Longview and high-grade zones at the Black Diamond, both located within the Beecher Project. IR1 Technical Director Chris Connell, commented: “The IRIS team is very excited about the lithium results returned in BDD-23-005. This result confirms the potential for the larger Black Diamond pegmatite to host significant lithium mineralization. We know from mapping and earlier RC drilling the widths of both the pegmatite and the zones of spodumene in the Black Diamond pegmatite increase notably as we head towards the untested southern portion of the Beecher Project. The Black Diamond pegmatite has the potential to add significant volumes to our mineral resource at the Beecher Project.” Shares are trading 9.28 higher at 53 cents.Centaurus Metalstoday advised that, following a review of the carbon footprint of its 100%- owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil by specialist metals and mining ESG research company Skarn Associates, the Project continues to demonstrate its credentials as one of the world’s foremost nickel projects in terms of its carbon footprint, putting it in a strong position to attract strategic investment from potential partners seeking new supply of nickel concentrate. The results of this study continue to demonstrate that the Jaguar Project, once in production, is expected to be class-leading in terms of its carbon footprint, reflecting its unique attributes as a high-grade, open pittable nickel sulphide project powered by 100% renewably sourced energy which will be distributed by the 230kV national power grid in Brazil. Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 31.5 cents.Titomic Limitedthe world’s leading provider of cold spray solutions,today announced their largest D523 order to date, received from the land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army. The order comprises 10 units of the D523 System with a total sale value of (approximately AU$1.28 million), marking a significant milestone in Titomic’s expansion in the defence sector. This order represents a substantial revenue opportunity for Titomic and reinforces Titomic’s position as a key player in the global defence and aerospace sectors. Titomic’s Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Koeck, commented, “This order from the Royal Netherlands Army marks a pivotal moment for Titomic, showcasing our D523 System’s ability to provide versatile repair and maintenance solutions on a large scale and creating a significant revenue opportunity. Shares are trading 38.78 per cent higher at 6.8 cents.