Stocks of the Hour: APM Human Services International, Altech Batteries, Loyal Lithium

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM)
announced it has secured the Toronto Catchment in Phase 3 of the Ontario Employment Services Transformation in Canada. This follows additional Job Corps and Workforce contract wins in the US. Shares are trading 2.77 per cent higher at $1.67.
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC)
has announced excellent results from a DFS conducted for a CERENERGY® project with an annual capacity of 120 1MWh GridPacks each year, planned for construction on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany. The project is being developed by Altech Batteries and JV partner Fraunhofer IKTS , an incorporated society affiliated with the German government and partially financed by the German federal government. Shares are trading 1.39 per cent higher at 7.3 cents.
Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI)
announced a significant development in the exploration activities at the Trieste Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. World-class lithium and tantalum grades have been recorded within multiple drill intercepts in Dyke #05, marking a pivotal moment in the project's development. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 32 cents.