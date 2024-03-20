US markets hit new highs on Fed rates guidance

US markets continued to rally with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones index all closing at new highs after the Fed reaffirmed its intention to cut rates at least 3 times this year.The S&P 500 closed up 0.9 per cent to finish above the 5,200 level for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.3 per cent, and the Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, to finish at a record high.Turning to US sectors, consumer Discretionary & Communications were the best performers best performer closing up over 1 per cent. The worst performing sector was healthcare closing down 0.23 per cent.As expected the Fed left interest rates unchanged and gave the market an additional boost by saying that it plans to cut rates three times before the end of the year. However, the Fed also tempered expectations by flagging that it still needs more evidence in the short term that inflation is easing.The financial & big tech stocks were the big winners on the Fed announcement and guidance with American Express closing up 2.8 per cent, while the S&P Regional Banking ETF closing up 3.4 per cent.In the tech sector Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia all rallied to close around 1 per cent higher with Meta closing 2 per cent higher.In other news shares in Paramount Global rose 10 per cent following a report that Apollo Global Management has offered $11 billion for Paramount’s film and TV studio businessesOn the economic front, NZ fourth quarter GDP is due to be released today and overnight the Bank of England will release its policy decision. In the US existing home sales and the March Philly Fed index are also due out overnight.In local markets today, Brickworks, Sigma Healthcare and Washington H Soul Pattinson are expected to release earnings results. And in economic data, Labour force numbers for February are due out at 11.30am with the market looking for the unemployment rate to fall with solid gains in employment numbers for FebruaryThe SPI futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 8.10am was buying 65.87 US cents.Gold gained 1.24 per cent. Silver added 2.11 per cent. Copper rose 0.31 per cent. Oil dropped 2.14 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE lost 0.01 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.15 per cent, and Paris closed 0.48 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.08 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.55 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.10 per cent lower at 7,695.76.Cochlear Limitedis paying 200 cents 70 per cent frankedCUE Energy Resourceis paying 2 cents unfrankedK & S Corporationis paying 10 cents fully frankedPm Capital Fundis paying 5 cents fully frankedPeet Limitedis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedPRL Global Ltdis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedPacific Smiles Grpis paying 2.1 cents fully frankedSpark New Zealandis paying 12.7119 cents unfrankedService Streamis paying 2 cents fully frankedTourismholdingsis paying 4.2222 cents 21.25 per cent frankedAccent Group LtdAir New Zealand LtdDeterra Royalties LtdHansen Technologies LtdIngenia Communities GroupJupiter Mines LtdoOh media LtdShaver Shop Group LtdSkyCity Entertainment Group LtdSmartgroup Corporation LtdSonic Healthcare LtdTabcorp Holdings LtdVulcan Steel LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.