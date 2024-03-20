Flat day of trading: ASX closes 0.1% lower

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.1 per cent lower at 7,695.80.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 6.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 31.25 points.The SPI futures are down 10 points.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 0.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 0.49 per cent.The best-performing large cap was GQG Partners, closing 6.16 per cent higher at $2.24. It was followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland REA GroupThe worst-performing large cap was South32, closing 4.17 per cent lower at $2.99. It was followed by shares in EBOS Groupand IDP EducationJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.66 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.18 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.45 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,181.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.5 per cent higher at US$107.90 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.41 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.26 lower at US$83.21 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 65.28 US cents.