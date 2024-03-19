Markets rally ahead of Fed Policy decision

Stocks rallied on Tuesday with all three key indexes finishing the day in the green. All eyes and attention remain focused on the Federal Reserve policy meeting currently in progress.The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 320 points, or 0.83 per cent. The S&P 500 closed up 0.56 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.39 per cent.Turning to US sectors, all except one sector closed higher with Energy the best performer closing up over 1 per cent. The worst performing and only sector to finish in negative territory was Communications closing down 0.17 per cent.The market’s focus, however, remained firmly on the Fed policy meeting. Policy makers are expected to release a statement at 5am AEDT tomorrow. Expectations are for Fed Chairman to continue to reiterate that the Fed is still looking for more data that inflation is definitely cooling following a recent slate of mixed data. Rates are expected to remain unchanged.Treasury yields dipped broadly in trading with the rate on the benchmark 10-year Treasury down more than 4 basis points at 4.296 per cent.In stock news Apple led five of the Magnificent Seven higher with Tesla and Alphabet the only two to finish in negative territory. Nvidia bounced back from a weak open to finish the day up 1 per cent as investors continued to evaluate Nvidia’s latest AI chip, Blackwell, which the Company unveiled during yesterday’s GTC Conference.AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy Canadian drug developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals for $2 billion in cash as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker bets on next-generation cancer treatments.The deal gives AstraZeneca a foothold in the radiopharmaceutical drugs market, which has seen increasing investor interest since 2021 when data from Novartis' treatment showed that the drug extended survival for prostate cancer patients. Fusion Pharmaceuticals closed up 99.06 per cent at $21.18The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 8.10am was buying 65.34 US cents.Gold lost 0.12 per cent. Silver fell 0.59 per cent. Copper dropped 1.51 per cent. Oil gained 0.85 per cent.European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.20 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.31 per cent, and Paris closed 0.65 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.24 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.72 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.36 per cent higher at 7,703.23.Brisbane Broncosis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedCTI Logisticsis paying 5 cents fully frankedEnero Group Ltdis paying 3 cents fully frankedGenesis Energy Ltdis paying 6.58 cents unfrankedKelsian Group Ltdis paying 8 cents fully frankedMader Group Limitedis paying 3.8 cents fully frankedMacmahon Holdingsis paying 0.45 cents unfrankedSupply Networkis paying 23 cents fully frankedAustralian Ethical Investment LtdComputershare LtdHeartland Group Holdings LtdLynch Group Holdings LtdMA Financial Group LtdMedibank Private LtdNZME LtdPengana Capital Group LtdRedox LtdSG Fleet Group LtdVirgin Money UK PLCThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.