New Hope hurt by decline in coal prices

As forecast, after a mixed first half production and pricing report, coal miner New Hope Corporationsuffered a 62.4 per cent drop in its first-half profit, hurt by a sharp decline in worldwide coal prices.Even though the company reported a 28.1 per cent increase in its saleable coal production during the half-year as the La Nina wet and its heavy rain and flooding eased, its average realised prices dropped 57 per cent to $197.03 per tonne."A mild winter in the Northern Hemisphere resulted in softer demand in the global energy market, creating downward pressure on prices," the company told the market on Tuesday.Coal prices -- especially for thermal coal -- have normalised following price spikes in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The company reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $251.7 million for the six months ended January 31, less than half its record profit of $668.6 million a year earlier.The interim dividend is 17 cents a share, which is better than market forecasts around 12 cents,But it is both down by around 40 per cent less than the 30 cents a share paid last year and unchanged (in one respect) because the 2023 payout consisted of a 17 cents a share ordinary and a 13 cents a share special payout.So this year’s payment consists of just an ordinary dividend, which is steady on a year earlier.