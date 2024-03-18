Stocks of the Hour: dorsaVi, Celsius Resources, Metarock Group

dorsaVihas successfully integrated real-time facial tracking into its suite of AI-powered video tracking capabilities available in the ViMove+ platform. The advancement builds upon the successful development of lower limb tracking achieved in September 20231. Shares are trading 80 per cent higher at 2.7 cents.Celsius Resourceshas announced that the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources has approved the MCB Project’s mining permit on 15 March 2024, valid for 25 years and renewable for another 25 years. The permit grants the Company exclusive rights to undertake rational exploration, development, and commercial production of copper and associated minerals. Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.Metarock Grouphas announced that it has entered into a binding Share Sale and Purchase Agreement to sell 100% of its interest in the PYBAR business to Thiess Pty Ltd. The total headline consideration for the transaction is $65 million on an enterprise value basis. Shares are trading 18.42 per cent higher at 22.5 cents.