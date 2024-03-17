S&P 500 slips amid inflation worries

The S&P 500 fell on Friday and notched its second-straight weekly loss, with technology stocks under pressure as inflation concerns remain front and centre ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.The broad market index lost 0.65 per cent to close at 5,117.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 190.89 points, or 0.49 per cent, to finish the session at 38,714.77, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.96 per cent to 15,973.17.The S&P 500 shed 0.13 per cent last week. The 30-stock Dow inched lower by 0.02 per cent on the week, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.7 per cent.Tech shares were broadly lower, with Amazon and Microsoft down more than 2 per cent each. Shares of Apple and Google-parent Alphabet also fell. Chip giant Nvidia has whipsawed last week as traders worry about the stock’s valuation and book profits in the high-flying name; it ended the day slightly lower but was up about 0.4 per cent for the week.As a result, Tech was the worst performer on Friday. Energy was the best performer.Investors remain hyper vigilant after a slew of data from earlier in the week. February’s producer price index, a gauge of wholesaler inflation, advanced more than economists anticipated. The data has helped push the benchmark 10-year Treasury higher by about 22 basis points last week, as investors wondered if the recent economic data was too strong for the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy. The Fed will begin its two-day policy meeting on March 19.To be sure, fed funds futures are pricing in a 99 per cent likelihood of the central bank keeping interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.Crude oil prices experienced a slight decline on Friday, yet recorded a weekly gain fueled by market expectations of tightening supply. The West Texas Intermediate contract for April settled at $81.04 a barrel, while the Brent contract for May settled at $85.34 a barrel, with both showing a cumulative increase of over 3.5 per cent for the week.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 8.00am was buying 65.61 US cents.Gold lost 0.28 per cent. Silver gained 1.28 per cent. Copper added 1.95 per cent. Oil lost 0.27 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE fell 0.20 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.03 per cent, and Paris closed 0.04 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.26 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.42 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.54 per cent..On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.56 per cent lower at 7,670.28.Chorus Limitedis paying 15.1971 cents unfrankedHUB24 Ltdis paying 18.5 cents fully frankedL1 Long Short Fundis paying 5.75 cents fully frankedPrime Financialis paying 0.75 cents fully frankedSaunders Intl Ltdis paying 2 cents fully frankedCentrepoint Alliance LtdContact Energy LtdMitchell Services LtdStanmore Resources LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.