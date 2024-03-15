ASX down 1.58%: US PPI comes in hotter than expected

Australian shares declined by 1.1% early in the trading session, mirroring losses in New York, as concerns over US inflation data suggested a cautious approach by the Federal Reserve towards rate cuts. Energy stocks were the sole gainers following a surge in oil prices, with Woodside seeing a modest increase. However, major banks experienced a downturn prompted by UBS downgrading NAB, Westpac, and CBA due to valuation risks, while US treasury yields surged after higher-than-expected producer prices, raising concerns about inflationary pressures.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.58 per cent lower at 7,592.00.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 122 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 2.39 per cent.The best-performing large cap is EBOS Group, trading 1.21 per cent higher at $35.07. It is followed by shares in Santosand ResMedThe worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 5.16 per cent lower at $3.955. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand Mineral ResourcesGold is trading at US$2164.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.6 per cent lower at US$104.35 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.7 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.68 US cents.