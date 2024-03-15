ASX down 1.58%: US PPI comes in hotter than expected

Market Reports

by Peter Milios March 15, 2024 11:36 AM

Australian shares declined by 1.1% early in the trading session, mirroring losses in New York, as concerns over US inflation data suggested a cautious approach by the Federal Reserve towards rate cuts. Energy stocks were the sole gainers following a surge in oil prices, with Woodside seeing a modest increase. However, major banks experienced a downturn prompted by UBS downgrading NAB, Westpac, and CBA due to valuation risks, while US treasury yields surged after higher-than-expected producer prices, raising concerns about inflationary pressures.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.58 per cent lower at 7,592.00.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 122 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 2.39 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is EBOS Group (ASX:EBO), trading 1.21 per cent higher at $35.07. It is followed by shares in Santos (ASX:STO) and ResMed (ASX:RMD).

The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 5.16 per cent lower at $3.955. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2164.80 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.6 per cent lower at US$104.35 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.7 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.68 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?