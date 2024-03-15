Stocks of the Hour: Pentanet, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining, Black Rock Mining

To register for today's webinar click here
Pentanet (ASX:5GG)
has confirmed the execution of an amendment to the GeForce NOW Alliance Partner Agreement with NVIDIA. The Agreement now formally recognises New Zealand as a serviceable territory, with a pathway to add neighbouring territories.Shares are trading 80 per cent higher at 9 cents.
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL)
has announced thick gold intercepts defined from 3m beneath surface at Kirgella Gift. As gold prices surge, Kalgoorlie Gold believes that there is a clear pathway to access its gold resources to realise maximum benefit for shareholders. Shares are trading 45 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT)
has received loan approval from The Industrial Development Corporation for US$53.4m. Black Rock will now seek to document full form facility agreements and confirm the final structure of the Mahenge project debt package. Shares are trading 16.13 per cent higher at 7.2 cents.