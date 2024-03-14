ASX down 0.13% near noon: Financials is worst performing sector

Australian shares opened lower with a 0.2% decline in the S&P/ASX 200, attributed to a 1.1% drop in financials, driven by downgrades from Macquarie on the big four banks, while the materials sector rose by 1.5% due to rebounds in iron ore miners Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue, following three-month lows earlier this week.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.13 per cent lower at 7,719.00.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 7 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.71 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 1.62 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining, trading 6.43 per cent higher at $3.395. It is followed by shares in South32and BHP GroupThe worst-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 3.08 per cent lower at $181.48. It is followed by shares in Yancoal Australiaand Westpac Banking CorporationGold is trading at US$2178.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.9 per cent lower at US$107.15 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.24 US cents.