US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite ceasefire with Iran early Tuesday, mere hours after stating he was unwilling to extend a prior two-week truce. The unexpected shift followed Trump’s earlier confident remarks on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he asserted America’s strong position and declared he was “not going to be rushed” into a deal. This reversal, intended to allow time for a “unified proposal” from Iranian leadership, offered some initial comfort to global markets despite ongoing tensions.

While the immediate threat of renewed conflict eased, oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Wall Street, with Brent crude rising 3.8 per cent to US$92.13 a barrel. The vital Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut by both US and Iranian forces, a situation historian Niall Ferguson warns could lead to protracted negotiations. Ferguson suggests markets may be underestimating the timeline for a resolution, drawing parallels to the 1973-74 oil embargo which took months to lift. He argues Iran holds significant leverage through the Strait’s closure, potentially prolonging any final agreement.

The economic ramifications are already being felt in Australia, with several companies issuing profit warnings. Bionic ear maker Cochlear, which designs and manufactures cochlear implants, and health group EBOS, a leading distributor of healthcare products, have joined entities like Westpac, NAB, Qantas, and Virgin Australia in flagging adverse impacts from the conflict, including higher costs and rising bad debts. With no clear timetable for talks or a deal, the indefinite ceasefire creates ongoing uncertainty, making investors particularly nervous about the Australian economy’s outlook if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked for an extended period.