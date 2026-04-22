Emmerson Resources Secures Further Shareholder Support for Pan African Resources Scheme

Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX: ERM), a mineral exploration and development company, has provided a further update regarding its proposed scheme of arrangement with Pan African Resources plc (PAN). This follows the scheme implementation deed where PAN intends to acquire 100% of Emmerson’s issued share capital via an Australian scheme. The recent announcement underscores increasing shareholder support for the transaction.

Emmerson confirmed receiving a voting intention statement from Patronus Resources Limited, a significant shareholder with 49,144,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 7.38% of the company’s issued capital. Patronus intends to vote these shares in favour of the Scheme. This commitment is conditional on the share exchange ratio being no less than 0.1493 PAN shares (as ASX CDIs) per Emmerson share, the absence of a superior proposal, and the independent expert concluding the Scheme is in shareholders’ best interests.

Combined with prior intention statements from other shareholders, approximately 32% of Emmerson’s total shares now have stated intentions to vote in favour of the Scheme. These collective intentions are consistently subject to no superior proposal emerging and the independent expert confirming the Scheme remains in the best interests of Emmerson shareholders.

The Emmerson board of directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, provided there is no superior proposal and the independent expert’s conclusion remains favourable. Furthermore, Emmerson directors have entered into voting deed polls, committing to vote all shares under their relevant interest in favour of the Scheme, with provisions for termination if a superior proposal arises or the independent expert’s assessment changes.