Emmerson Resources Secures Further Shareholder Support for Pan African Resources Scheme

Emmerson Resources (ASX: ERM), a mineral exploration and development company focused on discovering high-value gold and copper deposits in Australia, has provided an update regarding its proposed acquisition by Pan African Resources plc. In an announcement on April 22, 2026, Emmerson confirmed it has received a further intention statement from a significant shareholder, Patronus Resources Limited, in support of the scheme of arrangement. This update marks another step in the process for Pan African Resources to acquire 100% of Emmerson’s issued share capital.

Patronus Resources, which controls approximately 7.38% of Emmerson’s issued capital, has declared its intention to vote all of its 49,144,000 ordinary shares in favour of the Scheme. This commitment is subject to specific conditions, including the share exchange ratio being no less than 0.1493 Pan African Resources shares (in the form of ASX CDIs) for each Emmerson share, the absence of a superior proposal, and the independent expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of Emmerson shareholders.

Combined with earlier intention statements from Noontide Investments Ltd and TA Private Capital Security Agent Ltd, shareholders representing approximately 32% of Emmerson’s shares have now indicated their support for the Scheme. The Emmerson board of directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, provided no superior proposal emerges and the independent expert continues to conclude that the Scheme is in shareholders’ best interests. Furthermore, Emmerson directors have entered into voting deed polls, agreeing to vote their shares in favour of the Scheme under the same conditions.