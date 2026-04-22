Racura Oncology Presents Key MYC Silencing Data at Major Cancer Conference

Racura Oncology Ltd (ASX: RAC) has announced the presentation of significant mechanism of action data concerning its lead asset, (E,E)-bisantrene, at the prestigious 2026 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Held in San Diego from 17-22 April 2026, the presentation provided crucial insights into how (E,E)-bisantrene silences MYC gene expression. Racura Oncology (ASX: RAC) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on silencing cancer. Its lead asset, (E,E)-bisantrene, is a small molecule anticancer agent that primarily functions via G4-DNA and RNA binding.

Dr Sumit Sahni, a Senior Scientist at Racura Oncology, delivered the findings from preclinical studies, presented in a poster titled “(E,E)-bisantrene silences c-MYC expression by stabilizing its promotor region G-quadruplex”. The data robustly demonstrated that (E,E)-bisantrene binds to and stabilises specific G-quadruplex (G4) structures located within the promoter region of the c-MYC oncogene. This crucial interaction subsequently leads to the silencing of the key cancer driver MYC, offering a clearer understanding of the drug’s therapeutic activity and supporting its potential.

Dr Sahni commented on the privilege of being selected to present Racura’s data at the leading international cancer conference, extending gratitude to his preclinical team and valued collaborators. He highlighted the encouraging strong interest and positive reception the work garnered at the meeting. This scientific validation is vital as the data directly supports Racura’s ongoing and planned clinical trials for (E,E)-bisantrene. These include a Phase 3 program in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), and Phase 1a/b programs for mutant epidermal growth factor receptor non-small cell lung cancer (EGFRm NSCLC) and in combination with doxorubicin for solid tumour patients, aiming to address high unmet medical needs.