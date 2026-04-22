Gateway Mining Uncovers Significant Gold Extension at Mustang Prospect

Gateway Mining Ltd (ASX: GML) today announced significant shallow high-grade gold results from recent aircore drilling at its 100%-owned Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia. Gateway Mining Limited is a gold exploration company focused on developing its promising Yandal Gold Project within the prolific Yandal Greenstone Belt. The standout intercept, MPAC0651, delivered 32 metres at 1.1 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) from 20 metres to the bottom of the hole, including a higher-grade core of 8 metres at 2.1 g/t Au. This latest find underscores the growing prospectivity of the company’s Eastern Mustang Gold Trend.

The drilling success at the Mustang Prospect has extended high-grade mineralisation 500 metres northwest along strike into an area previously undrilled. This new intercept helps define the Mustang Prospect over a minimum 900-metre strike length within a splay structure in intensely sheared mafic volcanics. Gateway’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Pugh, expressed satisfaction with the results, noting that the thick, high-grade mineralisation in MPAC0651 sits at the southern end of a flexure, interpreted as a new high-grade lode opening up to the north through a dilation zone. The hole concluding in mineralisation further suggests strong potential for additional depth extensions in the untested Target Shear Zone.

These results significantly bolster the more than six-kilometre Eastern Gold Trend, which already includes the high-grade Rubicon discovery. Recognising that previous drilling may not have adequately tested this structure eastward, Gateway has already planned additional holes to vector into the identified dilation zone, aiming to test a further 800 metres of strike potential northward. The company remains well-capitalised to execute its planned 2026 exploration activities, holding $19.4 million in cash and $9.3 million in liquid ASX securities at the end of the December 2025 quarter. Drilling is ongoing at the Great Western target, with assays expected to commence receipt in approximately a fortnight.