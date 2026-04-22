Chilwa Mobilises Second Drill Rig at Mpyupyu Target

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX: CHW) announced today it has mobilised a second diamond drill rig to its Nakombe target within the Mpyupyu area, bringing both rigs into operation and accelerating exploration. The company is a Southern Malawi-focused critical minerals explorer advancing multiple programmes within its Lake Chilwa licence, including niobium-REE-tantalum-gallium, carbonatite-hosted REE, Heavy Mineral Sands, and ionic clay REE projects. Both diamond rigs are now operating at the Nakombe target, identified as the southern of two thorium anomalies from the company’s 2024 airborne geophysics program.



Rig 2, previously engaged in targets within the Phalombe region, has been redeployed to Mpyupyu to investigate mineralisation and structures within the Mpyupyu Alkaline-Syenite Complex. To date, approximately 1,050 metres of drilling has been completed across six drill holes at the target, excluding earlier drilling at the northern Mpyupyu anomaly. Assay results for holes MPYDD001, 002, and 006 have been released, with results for MPYDD003, 004, 005, and 007 expected in the coming weeks. The target is located within one to two kilometres of JORC-defined Heavy Mineral Sands resources at the Mpyupyu Dune and Mpyupyu Flat deposits.



Managing Director Cadell Buss said the Mpyupyu rare earth, niobium, tantalum and gallium discovery continues to expand the company’s understanding of the Lake Chilwa licence potential, supporting the decision to operate both rigs at the target. He noted the mineralisation is not solely a niobium system, with tantalum and gallium present as potential co-products alongside rare earths. The proximity to existing HMS resources further highlights the multi-commodity potential of the licence area. A revised Mineral Resource estimate for the Mpyupyu HMS deposits is scheduled for late May 2026, following completion of final assays, XRF and QEMSCAN results.



To read the full announcement, click here.

