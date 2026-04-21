Mercury NZ Lifts FY2026 Earnings Forecast to $1.05 Billion

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX: MCY) has announced a significant upgrade to its FY2026 EBITDAF (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation, and Fair Value adjustments) guidance. On 22 April 2026, the company confirmed it now anticipates EBITDAF to reach $1.05 billion, an increase from its previous forecast of $1.0 billion. Mercury’s generation assets produce electricity from 100% renewable sources, including hydro, geothermal, and wind. The company also operates as a retailer of electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile services across New Zealand.

The upward revision of the earnings forecast is primarily attributed to Mercury’s disciplined approach to portfolio management, which has consistently supported its operational efficiency and strategic objectives. This strong financial discipline, combined with a favourable outlook for its generation capacity, underpins the improved guidance. The company expects higher forecast renewable generation, drawing both from its extensive hydro schemes and contributions from new generation assets, to play a key role in achieving the elevated earnings target for the financial year ending June 2026.

While the updated guidance signals a positive outlook, Mercury emphasised that the forecast remains provisional and subject to various external factors. The company stated that the guidance may change due to any material events, significant one-off expenses, or other unforeseen circumstances that could arise. Furthermore, specific mention was made of the potential impact of changes to hydrological conditions, which are crucial for the performance of its hydro generation portfolio. This caveat highlights the inherent variability in renewable energy generation and market conditions.