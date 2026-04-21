Kalamazoo Resources Boosts Cash Position with Strong Equity Raise

KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX: KZR), a mining exploration company focused on developing mineral resources, has reported a robust cash position of $8,803,000 at the end of the quarter, 31 March 2026. This substantial increase from $284,000 at the beginning of the period was primarily driven by significant financing activities undertaken during the quarter.

The company’s quarterly cash flow report, an Appendix 5B filing, highlighted net cash from financing activities totalling $11,527,000. This figure largely reflects proceeds from issues of equity securities, which brought in $12,089,000, partially offset by associated transaction costs. In terms of operational spending, Kalamazoo Resources reported net cash used in operating activities of $509,000 and net cash used in investing activities of $2,499,000. A significant portion of the investing outflows, $2,294,000, was allocated to exploration and evaluation expenditures.

Payments to related parties and their associates during the quarter amounted to $205,000, which was attributed to directors’ remuneration. Despite the operational and exploration outgoings, the strong capital raise has positioned the company with an estimated 3.14 quarters of funding available, based on its current rate of relevant outgoings. This places Kalamazoo Resources in a stable financial position to continue its exploration programmes.