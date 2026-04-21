Daily Special: Hiremii, NoviqTech, Pantera Minerals, Solis Minerals

Australian shares are lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.2% to 8936.0 at 12.20pm AEST, as markets trade in a choppy range amid cautious optimism around potential US–Iran negotiations. Brent crude is slightly lower near US$95 a barrel, as investors focus on whether talks can resume and ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Across the sectors, energy stocks are weaker, while technology and consumer staples lead gains. Financials are volatile, with major banks swinging between gains and losses. In company news, Rio Tinto reports stronger copper production, Challenger narrows guidance, HUB24 posts weaker inflows, MA Financial lifts assets under management, and Lynas Rare Earths reports record revenue but pulls back.

In other company news,

Hiremii posts record quarter and secures first SaaS customers

Hiremii (ASX: HMI) reported record quarterly revenue of $8.2 million and gross profit of $0.94 million for Q3 FY26, alongside its first positive adjusted EBITDA result. The company also secured its first recurring SaaS customers following successful pilot programs, marking a key step in commercialising its AI-driven workforce intelligence platform. Integration with major applicant tracking systems and a refreshed strategy focused on higher-margin technology solutions support its transition toward scalable, recurring revenue.

NoviqTech enters biochar carbon credit offtake partnership

NoviqTech’s (ASX: NVQ) subsidiary Coralia entered a strategic MOU with A Healthier Earth to assess long-term offtake of biochar carbon removal credits from its Great Barrier Reef project. The agreement includes evaluating the feasibility of securing at least 70% of project output, with potential pathways toward a binding offtake agreement or joint venture for production infrastructure, positioning the project within a growing global carbon removal market.

Pantera stake re-rated as EnergyX valuation lifts

Pantera Minerals (ASX: PFE) reported a re-rating of its strategic EnergyX shareholding to approximately A$42.6 million following an increase in EnergyX’s capital raise price to US$13 per share. The uplift reflects continued progress in EnergyX’s lithium platform, including commissioning of a Texas demonstration plant and increased institutional engagement, strengthening Pantera’s exposure to the U.S. critical minerals sector.

Solis acquires district-scale lithium project in Brazil

Solis Minerals (ASX: SLM) agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a district-scale lithium project in Brazil from Rio Tinto, covering approximately 93,000 hectares in the Araçuaí–Salinas Lithium Valley. The project includes multiple high-priority targets with strong geochemical anomalies and is considered drill-ready, providing immediate exploration upside while diversifying the company’s portfolio beyond its copper assets in Peru.