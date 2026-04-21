DUI-AUI Merger Scheme Becomes Legally Effective

Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) announced today that its scheme of arrangement to merge with Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) has become legally effective. DUI, an investment company focused on generating long-term capital growth and income for its shareholders through a diversified portfolio of Australian and international equities, confirmed the lodgement of Federal Court of Australia orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with the Corporations Act. This significant step marks a key progression in the merger process, as outlined in the Scheme Booklet dated 12 March 2026.

Under the terms of the scheme, eligible DUI shareholders will be entitled to receive approximately 0.4724 new AUI shares for each DUI share they hold. This Scheme Consideration is for shareholders on the Scheme Record Date, set for 7:00 pm AEST on 23 April 2026. The new AUI shares are expected to commence trading on the ASX on a deferred settlement basis starting from 22 April 2026, providing an early indication of the combined entity’s market presence.

DUI shares will continue to trade on the ASX until the close of trade today, 21 April 2026, as previously disclosed. The implementation of the scheme and the issuance of the Scheme Consideration to eligible DUI shareholders are anticipated to occur on 30 April 2026. For shareholders seeking additional information or clarification regarding the merger, a dedicated Shareholder Information Line is available between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). This announcement was authorised for release by the Independent Board Committee of DUI.