Diversified United Investment Merger Scheme Now Effective

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX: DUI) has announced a significant step in its corporate restructuring, confirming that its scheme of arrangement for a merger with Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX: AUI) is now legally effective. Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) operates as an Australian listed investment company, focused on generating long-term capital growth and income through investments primarily in Australian and international equities. This development follows the detailed outline provided in the Scheme Booklet, which was released to the ASX on 13 March 2026.

The Melbourne-based investment firm reported today, 21 April 2026, that it formally lodged the orders from the Federal Court of Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), a necessary step under the Corporations Act. In line with the scheme’s terms, DUI shares will continue to be publicly traded on the ASX only until the close of business today. Concurrently, new AUI shares are scheduled to commence trading on the ASX on a deferred settlement basis, effective from 22 April 2026, marking the beginning of the integrated entity’s market presence.

Under the terms of the scheme, eligible DUI shareholders are entitled to receive approximately 0.4724 new AUI shares for each DUI share they hold. This Scheme Consideration will be distributed to shareholders registered on the Scheme Record Date, which has been set for 7:00 pm (Melbourne time) on 23 April 2026. The final implementation of the scheme, including the issuance of these new AUI shares to eligible shareholders, is anticipated to occur on 30 April 2026. Shareholders requiring additional information can contact the dedicated Shareholder Information Line provided by the company.