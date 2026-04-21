Hiremii reports record quarter and SaaS milestone in Q3 FY26

Hiremii (ASX: HMI) has reported record quarterly performance in Q3 FY26, with revenue rising 14.4% to $8.2 million and gross profit increasing 50% to $0.94 million, alongside its first positive adjusted EBITDA result. The quarter also marks a key commercial milestone, with the company securing its first technology customers under recurring SaaS subscription agreements following successful pilot programs, supporting its transition toward a workforce intelligence platform.

Managing Director Andrew Hornby said the result reflects progress across both the company’s technology and workforce solutions divisions, with the initial SaaS contracts demonstrating the platform’s ability to compete with incumbent systems in specialist hiring markets. He said the rollout of Hiremii’s workforce intelligence strategy, combining proprietary data and AI capabilities, positions the company to deliver more informed hiring outcomes as it continues to build commercial traction and scale its recurring revenue model.

Andrew Hornby will present at the upcoming Uncovering Hidden Gems investor webinar on Wednesday, April 29 at 12:30pm AEST. To register, click here. To read the full announcement, click here.