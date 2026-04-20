KMD Brands Successfully Closes Retail Entitlement Offer, Raises NZ$11 Million

KMD Brands Limited (ASX: KMD), an international outdoor, apparel, and equipment group known for brands like Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz, today announced the successful completion of the retail component of its approximately NZ$58.5 million fully underwritten 1 for 0.73 pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer. The Retail Entitlement Offer secured approximately NZ$11.0 million, contributing to the broader capital raising initiative. New Shares were offered at a price of NZ$0.06 per share, with all amounts stated in New Zealand dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Eligible retail shareholders demonstrated significant interest, subscribing for approximately 182.6 million New Shares. This represented a participation rate of about 52% of the entitlements available under the Retail Entitlement Offer. Furthermore, shareholders who took up their full entitlements also applied for an additional NZ$4.5 million worth of New Shares. These applications for additional New Shares will be factored into the upcoming Retail Shortfall Bookbuild process.

Approximately 169.3 million New Shares, comprising entitlements not taken up by eligible retail shareholders and those of ineligible retail shareholders, are slated for sale in the Retail Shortfall Bookbuild. This bookbuild is scheduled to be conducted today, Tuesday, 21 April 2026. KMD Brands’ existing ordinary shares will be placed in a trading halt during this period, with trading expected to recommence on the NZX market open on Wednesday, 22 April 2026. Any premium generated from the bookbuild, defined as the amount per New Share exceeding the Offer Price, will be distributed to the relevant shareholders by Tuesday, 5 May 2026, net of applicable withholding taxes.