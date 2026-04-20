Huawei Expands Vietnam Reach with SHB Deal

Vietnamese lender SHB and China’s Huawei Technologies Group have forged a strategic cooperation agreement, marking a significant step for the Chinese technology giant’s ongoing market expansion in Vietnam. The pact, announced by SHB on Sunday, will see Huawei lend its expertise to the Vietnamese financial institution in various technological domains aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities. SHB operates as a prominent Vietnamese lender, providing a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses across the country.

Under the specific terms of the agreement, Huawei is set to provide crucial support to SHB in designing advanced technology architectures and establishing robust data platforms. This foundational work is expected to streamline the bank’s digital infrastructure. Additionally, the collaboration extends to ensuring the stable and safe operation of the bank’s core systems, an essential component for any modern financial entity. Spawn Fan, a senior executive at Huawei, emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership, stating it represents an “important milestone” in the group’s ongoing market expansion efforts within Vietnam’s dynamic economy.

This new alliance with SHB significantly builds on Huawei’s existing footprint within Vietnam’s financial sector. The technology firm has previously cooperated with other Vietnamese financial institutions, including SCB, SeABank, and Home Credit. These prior engagements have concentrated on critical areas such as comprehensive digital transformation initiatives, bolstering cybersecurity, enabling sophisticated data analytics capabilities, implementing cloud computing solutions, and optimising overall banking system operations for greater efficiency. Furthermore, Huawei secured contracts last year to contribute to Vietnam’s nascent 5G network infrastructure, signalling a notable shift from Hanoi’s earlier policy which had historically barred Chinese companies from participation in its 5G development.