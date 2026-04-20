NAB Doubles Impairment Charges Amid War Shocks

National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), Australia’s largest business lender, announced on Monday it expects credit impairment charges to double to A$706 million (US$503 million) in the first half of the financial year. The bank attributes this significant increase to the ongoing Iran war, which is roiling the global economy and financial markets. NAB, among the first major lenders to quantify the conflict’s impact, predicts a rise in bad debts as the likelihood of an Australian “downside economic scenario” increases. NAB provides a wide array of financial products and services, including loans to businesses of all sizes.

NAB’s projected A$706 million impairment for the first half compares to A$348 million year-earlier and A$485 million in the second half last year. The global conflict has severely shocked energy supplies, driving up oil prices and casting a long shadow over economic growth. These ripple effects are evident among Australian blue-chip companies, with airlines like Qantas and Virgin Australia reporting hits from higher fuel costs and supply disruptions. In response, NAB will increase its provisioning for impaired assets by A$300 million in the first half of 2026, which concluded in March, targeting transport, agriculture, construction, and commercial real estate sectors due to elevated fuel prices.

NAB also stated that interest rate volatility, a weaker New Zealand dollar, and increased provisioning would reduce its common equity tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 20 basis points as of March 31. The bank expects to apply a 1.5% discount to its first-half dividend reinvestment plan, aiming to raise up to A$1.8 billion. This move follows Westpac, another major Australian lender, which also recently boosted its provisioning due to Middle East tensions. NAB’s shares were down 3.38% on Monday, though analysts generally believe Australian banks are well-positioned to safeguard against major hits to their margins despite the broader market uncertainty.