Geopolitical Tensions Rock ASX, Oil Prices Soar

The Australian share market experienced volatility today, grappling with escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in global oil prices. The US Navy reportedly fired upon an Iran-flagged vessel, intensifying concerns over the security of the critical Strait of Hormuz. This incident has led to fears among Australia’s major banks regarding a potential “oil shock” and its broader economic ramifications, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers cautioning against expectations of a significant revenue bump.

In response to the heightened risk, National Australia Bank (NAB) has increased its provisions, anticipating a spike in impairments as customers feel the pinch of surging energy costs. Several companies have already adjusted their financial outlooks. Engineering group Worley and logistics provider Qube both cited turmoil in the Middle East, with Worley noting potential project delays in the region. Meanwhile, tech infrastructure developer NextDC, which builds and operates data centres, is undertaking a significant $1.5 billion capital raising to fund an expanded data centre spending plan, exceeding previous projections by $300 million.

Separately, Viva Energy, a leading fuel and convenience retailer, saw its shares drop following a fire incident at its Geelong refinery, though trading has since resumed. In other business news, former BHP chief financial officer Peter Beaven has successfully raised $12 million for his new metals recycling plant start-up, with plans for a commercial outlet in New South Wales. Additionally, banks have begun offering government-backed, interest-free loans to logistics and manufacturing businesses struggling with the current fuel crisis.