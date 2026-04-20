Oil Crisis Deepens Amidst Market Euphoria

The global energy landscape remains volatile, marked by persistent instability in the Middle East and an ongoing halt in oil and gas flows from the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Despite claims of potential peace deals, traffic in the strait has not returned to pre-war levels. This geopolitical uncertainty contrasts sharply with recent market behaviour. Wall Street has witnessed a significant 12-day rally, fuelled by hopes of a ceasefire and a swift resumption of oil supplies, with speculative market segments leading the charge.

Closer to home, the Australian dollar has surged against the Japanese yen, reaching levels not seen since late 2009, reflecting a global “risk on” sentiment. However, Australian equity investors have shown more circumspection. National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac, two of Australia’s largest banks, have recently increased their provisions against bad loans, signalling growing concerns about the economic fallout from dwindling fuel supplies and rising costs. The federal government is also preparing spending cuts, while the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to lift interest rates again, possibly multiple times.

Economists are increasingly warning of the “real-world oil crisis” set to intensify, with estimates suggesting a potential 10 per cent hit to global crude oil supply, a shock comparable to the pandemic. This will profoundly affect sectors from agriculture to construction through rising costs for fuel and vital inputs like urea. Despite the Wall Street rally, its narrow breadth – with only a small fraction of stocks at 52-week highs and a couple of companies driving S&P 500 earnings revisions – points to underlying fragility. Morgan Stanley strategist Chris Nicol notes that current conditions, with higher interest rates and less government stimulus, present a different and more challenging environment for absorbing rising costs compared to recent years, potentially affecting loan growth and bank earnings.