RPM Automotive Appoints Industry Veteran Roy Norris as New CEO

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX: RPM), a leading player in the Australian automotive aftermarket sector, announced a significant leadership transition on 20 April 2026. The company, which expands its national footprint in the automotive aftermarket and has business units selling wheels, tyres, accessories and apparel across wholesale and retail customers, with key brands including Revolution Tyre Services, Revolution Racegear and RPM Autoparts, will see Mr. Clive Finkelstein step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Following his departure, Mr. Roy Norris has been appointed as the incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Norris brings extensive experience to the role, boasting more than twenty-five years of senior management expertise across both the automotive and industrial sectors. His career is marked by a strong track record in operational performance, commercial growth, and business transformation. Notably, Mr. Norris has held senior leadership positions at prominent organisations such as Goodyear Tyres Australia, Toyota Material Handling Australia, and Continental Tyres Australia. The Board expressed confidence that his deep experience and commercial acumen position him exceptionally well to steer RPM’s strategic initiatives.

Lawrence Jaffe, RPM Chair, extended his gratitude to Mr. Finkelstein for his contributions since assuming the CEO role on an interim basis in September 2024. Mr. Jaffe highlighted Mr. Finkelstein’s leadership as instrumental in refining the company’s structure and preparing the Group for its next phase. Welcoming Mr. Norris, Mr. Jaffe stated, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Norris as Chief Executive Officer of RPM. Roy’s career speaks for itself — having led operations at some of Australia’s most respected automotive and industrial businesses, he brings exactly the depth of experience and industry understanding this role demands. We look forward to seeing him drive the next phase of RPM’s growth.”