Sunshine Metals Limited (ASX:SHN) today announced further high-grade gold and silver assay results from its Liontown project, located within its Ravenswood Consolidated Project in North Queensland. Sunshine Metals is an Australian mining exploration company focused on developing mineral resources within this historically rich region. These latest findings from grade control drilling at the proposed Liontown open pit and initial Resource upgrade drilling at the nearby Liontown Au Panel are set to underpin an upcoming Resource update and revised mining study.

The final assays from the 121-hole grade control drilling program at the Liontown open pit revealed compelling shallow gold and silver mineralisation. Significant results include 7 metres at 5.87 grams per tonne gold from surface, featuring 1 metre at 30.10 g/t gold. Further intercepts, such as 3 metres at 25.01 g/t gold from 14 metres (including 1 metre at 68.80 g/t gold), enhance confidence for mine planning and the Resource update.

Initial assays from the Resource upgrade and extension drilling at the Liontown Au Panel, 150 metres east of the proposed open pit, also returned strong gold numbers. A key highlight is 14 metres at 12.38 g/t gold from 79 metres, which included 6 metres at 24.44 g/t gold. This Au Panel holds an existing Resource of 247,000 tonnes at 7.35 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver, intended for the proposed underground mine. Remaining assays are anticipated in May 2026.

Sunshine Managing Director Dr Damien Keys expressed enthusiasm, stating the grade control results were “outstanding throughout” and highlighted the gold and silver potential of the open pit. He also noted excitement for the “stellar gold numbers” from the Au Panel. All drilling data will be incorporated into an updated Liontown Resource, expected in the June 2026 quarter, forming the basis for a revised Liontown Mining Study commencing in June 2026.