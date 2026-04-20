Tartana Minerals Completes Heap Restack, Advances Plant Upgrade for Copper Sulphate Restart

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) has announced significant operational progress at its Tartana Mining Leases, with the completion of its heap leach pad restack program and key plant upgrades nearing completion. These advancements precede an imminent restart of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate production. Tartana Minerals is an Australian explorer and project developer with substantial landholdings in Far North Queensland, producing copper sulphate from its Tartana Mining Leases.

The company completed the restack program, adding approximately 50,000 tonnes of copper-mineralised pit fill to the lower heap leach pad. This program focused on higher-grade copper mineralisation, averaging 0.22% Cu and reaching up to 1% Cu in certain zones. Preliminary pXRF readings from the stacked material align with this average. This also removes pit-fill overburden, enabling future access to the primary copper resource.

Critical upgrades to Tartana’s Solvent Extraction – Crystallisation plant are also advancing. Fabrication and installation of a new chiller circuit, vital for crystallisation, are well advanced, with site installation imminent and commissioning expected within two weeks. The upgrade, part of a $0.435 million expenditure, is designed to enhance plant reliability and support throughput towards an estimated capacity of approximately 350 tonnes per month.

With these milestones achieved, Tartana expects Copper Sulphate production to recommence within three weeks. The first shipment to its 100% offtaker, Kanins International, is targeted for mid-May 2026. Product pricing is linked to the LME copper price plus a premium, reflecting its 25% copper content, with realised sale prices between A$4,500-5,000 per tonne. The company monitors global supply chain risks, having secured essential inputs for near-term operations.