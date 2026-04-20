Sunshine Metals Reports Strong Gold and Silver Intercepts from Liontown Drilling

Sunshine Metals Limited (ASX:SHN) announced on 20 April 2026 further high-grade gold and silver assay results from its Liontown project, part of the Ravenswood Consolidated Project in North Queensland. Sunshine Metals Limited is an Australian metals exploration company primarily focused on developing its Ravenswood Consolidated Project, which hosts significant gold and base metal resources. These new assays encompass final results from grade control drilling at the proposed Liontown open pit and initial results from a resource upgrade and extension program at the nearby Liontown Au Panel.

The final assays from the 121-hole, 5,195-metre grade control drilling program within the proposed Liontown open pit have provided robust data to support future mine planning and an anticipated resource update. Notable intercepts include 7 metres at 5.87 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface, featuring 1 metre at 30.10 g/t gold from 6 metres. Further highlights from this program include 3 metres at 25.01 g/t gold from 14 metres, with 1 metre at 68.80 g/t gold from 15 metres, and 2 metres at 13.98 g/t gold and 476 g/t silver from 23 metres. These results aim to enhance resource confidence for the shallow gold component of the Liontown deposit.

Additionally, Sunshine Metals reported encouraging initial assays from drilling at the Liontown Au Panel, situated 150 metres east of the proposed open pit. This program is targeting resource upgrade and extension for the high-grade, gold-dominant lode intended for the proposed underground mine in the Liontown Mining Study. Key intercepts here include 14 metres at 12.38 g/t gold from 79 metres, incorporating 6 metres at 24.44 g/t gold from 80 metres, and 8 metres at 5.14 g/t gold from 72 metres. Sunshine Managing Director Dr Damien Keys stated the company is “thrilled” by the results and looks forward to incorporating all drilling data into an updated Liontown Resource, expected in the June 2026 quarter. Following this, a revised Liontown Mining Study is set to commence in June 2026.