NEXTDC Announces Major Contract Wins and Revised Capex Guidance

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) has announced a significant update regarding its contracted utilisation and capital expenditure guidance, following recent customer contract wins. NEXTDC is an ASX 100-listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider, building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy. The company reported a substantial increase in its pro forma contracted utilisation and Forward Order Book as at 31 March 2026, highlighting strong demand for its data centre services.

As a result of these new customer contract wins, NEXTDC’s pro forma contracted utilisation has increased by approximately 250 megawatts (MW), representing a 60% rise, to reach 667MW since 31 December 2025. Similarly, the company’s pro forma Forward Order Book saw an 83% increase, adding 247MW to total 544MW over the same period. This Forward Order Book is anticipated to progressively convert into billing utilisation, revenue, and EBITDA between the 2026 and 2030 financial years.

In response to this accelerated demand and expansion, NEXTDC has revised its FY26 capital expenditure (capex) guidance upwards by A$300 million. The updated FY26 capex is now projected to be in the range of A$2,700 million to A$3,000 million, an increase from the previously guided A$2,400 million to A$2,700 million. This adjustment reflects the further acceleration of planned inventory expansion and the purchase of long-lead items associated with the expedited development of contracted utilisation at its S4 facility. Despite the increased capital outlay, NEXTDC’s FY26 Net Revenue and Underlying EBITDA guidance remains unchanged.