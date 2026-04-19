Trade Window Holdings CEO Resigns Due to Illness

Trade Window Holdings Limited (TWL), an NZX-listed software company, has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. AJ Smith, effective 18 April 2026. The company, founded in December 2018, provides digital solutions for exporters, importers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers to drive productivity, increase connectivity, and enhance visibility across global supply chains. Its integrated software platform enables customers to more efficiently manage their back-end operations, share information, and securely collaborate with a diverse network of partners, including ports, terminals, shipping lines, banks, insurance companies, and government authorities. Mr. Smith’s departure from the CEO role is attributed to illness.

Mr. Smith served as Trade Window Holdings’ founding CEO for seven years, a period during which he was instrumental in guiding the business from its inception as a start-up to its current status as a publicly listed entity. The company’s Chair, Mr. Alasdair MacLeod, conveyed his sincere appreciation to Mr. Smith for his dedicated service, vision, and leadership throughout this transformative journey. Mr. MacLeod also extended the Board’s collective wishes for Mr. Smith’s prompt and full recovery to health.

In response to Mr. Smith’s departure, the Board has moved swiftly to appoint Mr. Dewald van Rensburg, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, to assume the role of Acting CEO with immediate effect. Mr. van Rensburg will provide interim leadership as the Board commences a thorough process to consider its options concerning the permanent Chief Executive Officer position. This announcement, detailing the leadership transition, was duly approved by the Board of Trade Window Holdings Limited.