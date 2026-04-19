The early April U.S.-Iran ceasefire has significantly revitalised the “There Is No Alternative” (TINA) trade, drawing global investors back to American equities. Driven by renewed peace hopes, robust U.S. earnings growth, and the nation’s relative insulation from energy shocks, Wall Street shares have climbed to record highs. This marks a notable shift from the preceding year, when investors had sought cheaper markets abroad, buoyed by a weaker dollar and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and government spending.

Since President Donald Trump’s April 7 ceasefire announcement, global investors have poured a net $28 billion into U.S. equities, with U.S.-based investors contributing nearly $23 billion. This sharp influx contrasts with the net $56 billion pulled from U.S. stocks earlier in the year. The S&P 500 now sits 2% above its pre-war levels, reinforcing the U.S. market’s perceived robustness. The U.S.’s status as a net energy exporter has aided its quicker recovery, with first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies expected to grow by nearly 14%, significantly outpacing Europe’s forecast of 4.2%.

Investment strategists affirm the U.S. market’s enduring appeal. Michael Browne, global investment strategist at the Franklin Templeton Institute, highlighted the U.S. economy’s consistent top performance. Gabriel Shahin, founder of Falcon Wealth Planning, an investment firm managing approximately $1.4 billion, noted the S&P’s resilience, stating “the engine is still humming.” Jim Caron, Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, an asset management firm overseeing nearly $2 trillion, confirmed a strategic shift towards overweighting U.S. stocks over Europe. This renewed focus has seen significant outflows from South Korean equity funds and European stocks, as the S&P 500 surged past 7,000 with a rapid 10%+ gain in just 11 days.