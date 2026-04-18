Paris Prosecutors Rebuff US Non-Cooperation Claims

Paris prosecutors have pushed back against reports suggesting the U.S. Justice Department would not cooperate in their ongoing probe into Elon Musk’s X platform, asserting their judicial independence. The prosecutor’s office stated it had no knowledge of a U.S. Justice Department letter, cited by the Wall Street Journal, reportedly refusing assistance in a French investigation targeting the social media giant. This probe, which earlier this year included searches at X’s French office, centres on grave allegations.

The French investigation focuses on charges including suspected complicity in the distribution of child pornography and the creation of sexual deepfakes. X, owned by Elon Musk, is a prominent social media platform globally, known for enabling users to share information and express opinions freely. French authorities had previously ordered Musk to face questions in relation to this year-long investigation, with a summons issued for Monday, April 20.

The Wall Street Journal article reportedly quoted a U.S. Justice Department letter describing the French investigation as politically motivated and contrary to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. Musk himself shared the WSJ report on X, commenting, “Indeed, this needs to stop.” However, the Paris prosecutor’s office reiterated its lack of knowledge regarding the cited letter, adding that “the French constitution guarantees the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.”

Since Musk’s takeover, X has faced increased scrutiny from regulators and governments worldwide concerning issues like content moderation, data practices, and compliance with local laws. Prosecutors have indicated the investigation also examines whether X’s algorithms distorted content treatment and if user data was improperly extracted, following complaints from French lawmakers and advocacy groups. Neither the U.S. Department of Justice, X, nor the French justice ministry responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.