World Bank Unveils Jobs-Focused Strategy for Small Nations

The World Bank has unveiled a new strategy aimed at assisting small island states and other small countries in addressing their unique economic hurdles, with a strong focus on job creation. World Bank President Ajay Banga discussed the initiative at a closed-door gathering of ministers and central bank governors from 50 small nations during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides financial and technical assistance to developing countries worldwide. Its mission is to reduce poverty and support development by offering loans, grants, and analytical services.

This new concept seeks to deploy differentiated tools to attract greater private investment, facilitate policy and regulatory reforms for business growth, and ultimately generate more employment opportunities. Key focus areas include health, affordable energy, resilient infrastructure, and micro- and small businesses, identified by Bank officials as crucial for boosting growth and strengthening economies. Small states, often grappling with remoteness, exposure to shocks, and a narrow economic base, received a record $3.3 billion in new commitments and guarantees from the World Bank Group last year, highlighting their distinct vulnerabilities.

President Banga clarified that this is not a “one-size-fits-all” approach, acknowledging the diverse nature of small states and the higher operational costs involved. The Bank plans to streamline service delivery, utilise flexible financing, and scale solutions to maximise the impact of every dollar. Partnerships are also central, as demonstrated by a co-financed urban resilience project in Tonga with the Asian Development Bank, under a pioneering mutual reliance framework. Diagnostic reports are also underway for several nations, including Samoa and Seychelles, to better understand private-sector-led hiring constraints.